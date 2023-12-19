Nora Fatehi Wraps ‘Crakk’ Shooting With Vidyut Jammwal Says, ‘ I Can’t Wait..’

Nora Fatehi, the ruler of hearts with her dance numbers, was shooting lately. Apart from that, Nora is an active social media user who shares every update with her fans through her posts. Today, she revealed that she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film.

Nora Fatehi Wraps Film Shooting

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram and dropped a series of photos as she wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Crakk. In the series of photos, Nora can be seen posing chic in a mini dress with a denim jacket. Also, in some of the photos, she poses with a flower bouquet.

In contrast, in the long caption, Nora Fatehi expresses her gratitude to the filmmakers and the actors working with her. Also expressed her good time shooting. Not only that, she also revealed the release of the day, which is on 23rd February 2024.

In the caption, Nora wrote, “And Its A WRAP for CRAKK. I had such an amazing experience on set with the entire team ! Thank you @Aditya_datt, @mevidyutjammwal and entire team for having me on board as ur lead. I learnt so much on set and i cant wait for the world to watch this crazy film in cinemas February 23 2024!

P.s thank you for giving me flowers every time i came on set, it really made me feel special.”

Crakk is a 2024 film featuring Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

