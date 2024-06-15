Nostalgia Hits As Vijay Deverakonda Shares Dear Comrade Throwback Picture With Rashmika Mandanna, Says, “A Story I…”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda‘s movies have always been a visual treat for the audience. The duo has given some classy performances that received a lot of love from the masses. The actor recently stirred up nostalgia among fans by sharing a throwback picture with Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of their film “Dear Comrade.” Take a look at the picture below-

Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram Post-

Actor Vijay Deverakonda posted a flashback photo from the sets of ‘Dear Comrade’ featuring the actor and Rashmika Mandanna on his official Instagram story. He shared the photo in honor of their film Dear Comrade’s tremendous success in receiving over 400 million views on YouTube. Although the movie didn’t do well at the box office, it eventually attracted people to the internet video-sharing platform.

In the post, the Vijay Deverakonda looks handsome in an off-white round neckline, rolled-up sleeves, plain T-shirt, and blue jeans. On the other hand, the actress looks stunning in a casual chic blue zipper and white pants. They are posing candidly with mesmerizing expressions.

He captioned his post, “Dear Comrade – from the sadness we felt on the day of release in 2019, to the immense love we have for the film till today, #DearComrade is a film I loved making, a story I loved telling.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.