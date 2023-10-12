Movies | Celebrities

Nostalgia on heights! Pooja Hegde finds out iconic 'Sholay' poster, Checkout

Pooja Hegde, the popular Indian actress, recently stirred up nostalgia by uncovering a piece of cinematic history right in the comfort of her own home. And it's the poster of the iconic film 'Sholay'

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 19:00:12
Nostalgia on heights! Pooja Hegde finds out iconic 'Sholay' poster, Checkout 860701

Pooja Hegde, the popular Indian actress, recently stirred up nostalgia by uncovering a piece of cinematic history right in the comfort of her own home. The actress, who is set to mark her birthday on the 13th of October, was pleasantly surprised by her parents’ thoughtful gift – an iconic poster from the timeless Bollywood classic, ‘Sholay.’ In a heartwarming Instagram post, Pooja expressed her gratitude, saying, “A piece of cinema history, Thank you dad and mom for tracking down the most incredible birthday gift. Love you.”

The photo shared by Pooja Hegde showcased the immense ‘Sholay’ poster, and she appeared in a stunning white shirt dress, donning a makeup-free look with her hair elegantly tied in a simple bun. Her candid and radiant smile resonated with her followers, instantly winning their hearts.

Nostalgia on heights! Pooja Hegde finds out iconic 'Sholay' poster, Checkout 860699

Nostalgia on heights! Pooja Hegde finds out iconic 'Sholay' poster, Checkout 860700

As the actress gears up to celebrate another year of life, her pre-birthday celebrations have already started, as it seems, offering her fans a sneak peek into her world. Pooja Hegde has consistently amazed the audience with her remarkable craft in the world of entertainment, and her admirers eagerly anticipate the continued brilliance she brings to the industry.

Sholay: A never forgotten iconic film

‘Sholay’ is a quintessential piece of Indian cinema that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts. Released in 1975, this epic action-adventure film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is celebrated for its captivating storyline and an ensemble cast that featured iconic actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan.

Jai and Veeru, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, have become legendary characters, emblematic of true camaraderie. The film’s thrilling action sequences and the menacing presence of Gabbar Singh, played by the inimitable Amjad Khan, have made ‘Sholay’ an everlasting classic in the annals of Indian cinema.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859460
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859064
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde's front kurti neck designs 858665
Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde’s front kurti neck designs
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress 858511
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress
Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her 'Battle Scars' 858182
Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her ‘Battle Scars’
[Viral Photo] Meet Pooja Hegde’s ‘cute’ date 857594
[Viral Photo] Meet Pooja Hegde’s ‘cute’ date

Latest Stories

Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony 860807
Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya's mental fitness, demands evaluation 860797
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya’s mental fitness, demands evaluation
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraws complaint, Ranbir gets bail    860779
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraw complaint, Ranbir gets bail   
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame 860748
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame
Nayanthara's Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues 860715
Nayanthara’s Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues
Acting was just my hobby as a kid, but now it is my passion and career: Navika Kotia 860709
Acting was just my hobby as a kid, but now it is my passion and career: Navika Kotia
Read Latest News