Nostalgia on heights! Pooja Hegde finds out iconic 'Sholay' poster, Checkout

Pooja Hegde, the popular Indian actress, recently stirred up nostalgia by uncovering a piece of cinematic history right in the comfort of her own home. The actress, who is set to mark her birthday on the 13th of October, was pleasantly surprised by her parents’ thoughtful gift – an iconic poster from the timeless Bollywood classic, ‘Sholay.’ In a heartwarming Instagram post, Pooja expressed her gratitude, saying, “A piece of cinema history, Thank you dad and mom for tracking down the most incredible birthday gift. Love you.”

The photo shared by Pooja Hegde showcased the immense ‘Sholay’ poster, and she appeared in a stunning white shirt dress, donning a makeup-free look with her hair elegantly tied in a simple bun. Her candid and radiant smile resonated with her followers, instantly winning their hearts.

As the actress gears up to celebrate another year of life, her pre-birthday celebrations have already started, as it seems, offering her fans a sneak peek into her world. Pooja Hegde has consistently amazed the audience with her remarkable craft in the world of entertainment, and her admirers eagerly anticipate the continued brilliance she brings to the industry.

Sholay: A never forgotten iconic film

‘Sholay’ is a quintessential piece of Indian cinema that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts. Released in 1975, this epic action-adventure film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is celebrated for its captivating storyline and an ensemble cast that featured iconic actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan.

Jai and Veeru, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, have become legendary characters, emblematic of true camaraderie. The film’s thrilling action sequences and the menacing presence of Gabbar Singh, played by the inimitable Amjad Khan, have made ‘Sholay’ an everlasting classic in the annals of Indian cinema.