Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, And Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Festive Ready In Salwar Suit With Jhumkas

Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha are Bollywood beauties. The diva style their festive season in salwar suits paired with jhumkas. Check out the photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 21:00:00
  • Highlights
  • Nupur Sanon looks beautiful in an anarkali suit set.
  • Sanjana Sanghi shows her ethnicity in a banarasi salwar suit.
  • Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stylish in a sharara suit.

The Indian drape, Salwar Suit, is the ultimate choice of every female in the country. Whether it be a festival, formal function, event, or party, the elegance of the salwar suit never fails to be the center of attraction. And here, the Bollywood beauties Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha show their festive season style in a salwar suit.

Nurpur Sanon’s Anarkali Suit.

Anarkali suits are round frock-type long kurtas with casual pajamas and dupattas. The stunning Nupur embraces the gorgeousness of the red anarkali kurta with the plunging neckline. The churidar and beautiful gold embroidered dupatta complete her look. The beautiful gold and red jhumkas and gajra bun add charm.

Sanjana Sanghi’s Banarasi Suit

Banarsi suits are the normal kurta set in silk fabric with gold prints. Dil Bechara actress nails her sparkling look in the red gold printed banarasi above knee length kurta with loose pajama. The long gold diamond jhumkas and sleek ponytail complete her look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sharara Suit

Sharara Suits come in different styles. This is a combination of a short kurta with flare sharara pants. Nushrratt looks gorgeous in a pink peplum floral kurta paired with white flowy flare sharara pants. With the stunning green jhumkas, she uplifts her glam.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

