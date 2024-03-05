Nushrratt Bharuccha Keeps It Casual In A Multi-colored Abstract Top And White Shorts

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, an Indian, first gained recognition for her role in the successful film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The stunning actress has recently been engaged in several projects. There are several photos of the actress on her Instagram account, all showing her looking quite elegant. The actress has a sense of style. Her social media accounts are flooded with pictures of her looking stunning in various appearances. She looks stunning both in ethnic clothing and in Western attire.

The actress is an active Instagram user and keeps updating her fans with glimpses of her life. The actress enjoys a loyal and huge fan base on her social media handle. Today, she appeared casually in a multi-colored abstract top and white shorts. Scroll down to see her casual look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Casual Look-

The Akelli actress looked stunning in a multi-colored abstract top and white shorts and uploaded a stunning picture on Instagram. The diva appeared in an orange, blue, black, and green abstract printed high round neckline, sleeveless bodycon top tucked in with white high-waisted shorts. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied simple base makeup with pink blush cheeks and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops, kadas, and a silver and blue stone ring paired with black sunglasses, a pink sling bag, and white and black sneakers. In the first picture, she revealed her full outfit with her toned figure, and lastly, she posted a picture of herself and took a mirror selfie on the window glass.

Did you like Nushrratt Bharuccha’s casual appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments sections, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.