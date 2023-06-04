Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident

In a tragic incident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a horrifying collision involving three trains has claimed the lives of 288 people and left hundreds more injured, with many suffering severe injuries. This devastating crash, considered the deadliest in India thus far in the 21st century, has left the nation in shock and mourning. The exact cause of the accident remains uncertain at this stage, as authorities work diligently to unravel the circumstances that led to this catastrophic event. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been personally overseeing the response efforts at the crash site, has asserted the formation of a high-level committee tasked with initiating a thorough investigation into the incident. This committee aims to shed light on the factors contributing to the tragedy, bringing answers and accountability to the grieving families and the nation as a whole.

The tragic incident involved three trains, namely the Coromandel Express, the Howrah Superfast Express, and a stationary goods train. The Coromandel Express had commenced its journey from Shalimar railway station in West Bengal and was en route to the southern city of Chennai. The Howrah Superfast Express had originated from Yesvantpur station in Bengaluru and was scheduled to reach Howrah. At the same time, a goods train was stationary at the Bahanaga Bazar station. While there are conflicting accounts regarding the sequence of events and the exact cause of the collision, railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma stated that the Coromandel Express was the first one to derail. As investigations continue, a comprehensive understanding of the incident is being sought to determine the precise circumstances that led to this devastating collision.