Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident

Anushka Shetty shares an overwhelming post on her social media handle, mentioning about the Odisha train tragedy. Not just Anushka Shetty several other talked about

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 08:33:55
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident

In a tragic incident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a horrifying collision involving three trains has claimed the lives of 288 people and left hundreds more injured, with many suffering severe injuries. This devastating crash, considered the deadliest in India thus far in the 21st century, has left the nation in shock and mourning. The exact cause of the accident remains uncertain at this stage, as authorities work diligently to unravel the circumstances that led to this catastrophic event. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been personally overseeing the response efforts at the crash site, has asserted the formation of a high-level committee tasked with initiating a thorough investigation into the incident. This committee aims to shed light on the factors contributing to the tragedy, bringing answers and accountability to the grieving families and the nation as a whole.

Several celebrities from the country raised their voices against the same and sent condolences for the families. Anushka Shetty, the popular south actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the tragic incident, and wrote, “Very much deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha😔😔My heart goes out for all the victims & their families💔 May their souls rest in peace 🙏”

Here take a look-

Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident

The tragic incident involved three trains, namely the Coromandel Express, the Howrah Superfast Express, and a stationary goods train. The Coromandel Express had commenced its journey from Shalimar railway station in West Bengal and was en route to the southern city of Chennai. The Howrah Superfast Express had originated from Yesvantpur station in Bengaluru and was scheduled to reach Howrah. At the same time, a goods train was stationary at the Bahanaga Bazar station. While there are conflicting accounts regarding the sequence of events and the exact cause of the collision, railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma stated that the Coromandel Express was the first one to derail. As investigations continue, a comprehensive understanding of the incident is being sought to determine the precise circumstances that led to this devastating collision.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

