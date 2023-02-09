Kareena Kapoor is one of the most desirable and talented actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started blossoming in her professional career immediately after her special successful debut in the early years of the 2000 decade and well, ever since then, she’s achieved all the happiness, success and professional accolades that she’s always deserved. Kareena Kapoor is someone who has never really been afraid of taking bold calls and that’s why, from doing commercially successful movies to critically-acclaimed projects, she’s done it all at a time when a lot of other actresses would be scared to take that risk.

Today, Kareena Kapoor is not just a successful celebrity and actress but also a gorgeous and beautiful mother. She takes care of her grooming and fitness to a tremendous extent and that’s why, even today at this age, fitness remains as her top priority. More often than not, Kareena Kapoor works out with a lot of peace and solace without anyone entering her private zone. This time however, we see her workout routine getting intervened by someone really cute and special. Well, do you want to see and meet the person who’s responsible for the same? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how cute and adorable is the video folks? Wonderful and amazing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com