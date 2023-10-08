Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles

Alia Bhatt is here to take you on a whirlwind journey through style and glamour. Her recent appearance on the cover of Glass Magazine is nothing short of a fashion rollercoaster, check out photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 02:35:35
[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859487
  • Highlights:
  • Alia Bhatt sizzles in a daring backless black Gucci dress with ruffled lace details.
  • She turns heads in a red thigh-slit outfit, proving that legs and a dash of red can set the world on fire.
  • Alia effortlessly embraces retro vibes with a chic polka-dot ensemble and a cool leather jacket.

Hold onto your fashion hats, because Alia Bhatt is here to take you on a whirlwind journey through style and glamour. Her recent appearance on the cover of Glass Magazine is nothing short of a fashion rollercoaster. Buckle up as we dive into the sizzling world of Alia’s style adventure!

Black Magic: The Gucci Goddess

Alia Bhatt didn’t just step into a black dress; she waltzed in like a fashion boss! Picture this: a classic black Gucci dress, meticulously embroidered lace, and flirtatious ruffled details. But wait, there’s more! The dress flaunted a daring backless, knotted design with a halter neckline – talk about a knockout outfit! Alia decided to crank up the style meter with black stockings adorned with silver patterns and a pair of chic slingback heels. Her lips? Painted in a sultry nude hue, and her eyes shimmering with makeup that could rival a starry night. To top it all off, she sported a glamorous bun and an attitude that screamed, “I’ve arrived!”

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859479

Red Hot Glamour: Leggy diva alert

Alia’s fashion story didn’t end with black magic; she continued to turn up the heat. In another jaw-dropping shot, she unleashed her inner diva in a sleeveless high-thigh slit red outfit. It was like watching a live fashion show, with Alia as the star. Minimal makeup and a sleek hairbun kept things chic, while a stylish handbag added a touch of sophistication. Alia showed us that legs for days and a dash of red can set the world on fire!

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859480

Retro Vibes: Groovy and divine

But Alia wasn’t done yet. She switched gears and transported us to the groovy days with a red and black polka-dot ensemble topped off by a cool leather jacket. It was a mesmerizing blend of soothing and fierce, like a retro goddess reborn. Alia’s fashion versatility left us in awe as she seamlessly transitioned between different fashion eras with an effortless grace that only a true fashionista can possess.

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859481

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859482

A showdown to her rest staples for the photoshoot:

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859483

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859484

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859485

[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859486

Alia Bhatt’s fashion journey is a lesson in style, confidence, and the art of storytelling through clothing. She continues to inspire us with her ever-evolving style, leaving us eagerly anticipating her next fashion adventure. So, fashion enthusiasts, take note – Alia Bhatt is rewriting the rules of glamour, one stunning look at a time!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859306
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunny Day Vibes In Photos
Go preppy in party wear dresses! Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Shraddha Kapoor show how [Photos] 858768
Go preppy in party wear dresses! Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Shraddha Kapoor show how [Photos]
"We're rolling," Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for 'Jigra', shares BTS pictures from sets 858442
“We’re rolling,” Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for ‘Jigra’, shares BTS pictures from sets
Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, And Anushka Sharma Show Sass In Sensuous Blouse Back Design 858302
Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, And Anushka Sharma Show Sass In Sensuous Blouse Back Design
Amidst Sorrow Of Alia Bhatt Opting Out, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Gear Up To Shoot For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Yash Too Roped In 858082
Amidst Sorrow Of Alia Bhatt Opting Out, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Gear Up To Shoot For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; Yash Too Roped In
Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips 857577
Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips

Latest Stories

[Viral Video] Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani dance to Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' in Doha 859408
[Viral Video] Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani dance to Kabir Singh’s ‘Kaise Hua’ in Doha
Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859378
Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor’s Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos
Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, To Shaheer Sheikh Are Trend Setter: Printed Shirt To Jacket 859301
Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, To Shaheer Sheikh Are Trend Setter: Printed Shirt To Jacket
Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral] 859550
Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral]
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859235
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set 859201
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set
Read Latest News