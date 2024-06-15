[Photos] Janhvi Kapoor Looks Captivating In Manish Malhotra’s Ivory Suit Set

Janhvi Kapoor, a renowned figure in the Indian film industry, is not just an actor but a true trendsetter. Her unique design sense sets new trends in her daily wardrobe choices. In her most recent appearance, she raised the fashion bar again with her exquisite fusion wear. Take a peek at the photos below and let her distinctive style inspire you!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Ivory Suit Set

Sharing her look on her Instagram post, Redefining the Trend, the actress stuns in a beautiful ensemble, radiating her timeless charm. She wore an ivory suit set with pearl embellishments on the lapel collar and shoulder padded full-sleeve blazer, which looks perfect on her. The V-neckline and half-sheer sleeves added a stylish touch to her look. She completes her outfit with a matching high-waisted shimmery flared bottom, perfectly complementing her style. The outfit is designed by Manish Malhotra and it cost Rs. 3,95,000.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

With her edgy jawline, stunning figure, and fierce attitude, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to captivate. This time, she opted for a middle-parted puffed ponytail hairstyle for a hint of funkiness. The rich peach eyeshadow with a smokey look emphasizes her beautiful facial features and makes her look furious. Her peach glossy lips go well with her pop style. She chose silver ear studs, a ring, and a black clutch to refine her look. With her sassy attitude and inner beauty, Janhvi shines through in her striking poses for the photoshoot.

