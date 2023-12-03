Photos: Kareena Kapoor drops sneak peek from her luxury closet

Guess what, folks? Our favorite fashion queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, just dropped some fire pics on her Insta, and oh boy, she’s serving looks! Picture this: a stunning night out outfit that’s tighter than your last deadline, with a neckline so deep it could rival the Grand Canyon. Bebo’s got those waist cuts, and she’s not afraid to flaunt ’em.

In her mirror selfies, we can already hear her saying, “Tumhe, koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” Well, no exaggeration as it’s Bebo. The poses are on point, the vibe is sassy, and she’s setting fashion goals like it’s her side hustle.

Can we take a moment to appreciate how Kareena never disappoints? Opening her closet is like unlocking a treasure chest of glam. This Insta post is basically a sneak peek into her style kingdom, and let’s be real, Bebo is the ruler.

So, here’s to Kareena Kapoor Khan – the undisputed champ of chic! She’s not just giving us looks; she’s giving us a whole mood. Fashion game strong, confidence on another level. Keep slaying, Bebo, and keep giving us those style goals we didn’t know we needed!