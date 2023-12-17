[Photos] Kriti Sanon gives party spin to her power dressing, here’s how

Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon has once again captivated fashion enthusiasts with her latest style statement, showcasing a stunning blend of mirror work and bossy couture. The actress took to her social media platform to unveil a series of photos, leaving fans in awe of her glamorous avatar. In the snapshots, Kriti exudes confidence in a chic silver mirror-embellished pantsuit adorned with intricate mirror detailing. This bold fashion choice undoubtedly sets a new benchmark for power dressing, as the actress effortlessly owns the look.

Not just limited to the attire, Kriti Sanon pays meticulous attention to every detail, accentuating her overall appeal. Her short wavy hairdo, featuring golden highlights, adds a touch of glamour to the ensemble. The diva complements the outfit with sleek eyebrows, a dewy base makeup, and luscious pink glossy lips, creating a perfect harmony of elegance and boldness.

With this impeccable fashion statement, Kriti Sanon proves yet again that she is a trendsetter in the world of haute couture, elevating the art of power dressing to a whole new level. Fashion aficionados can’t help but applaud her for effortlessly blending style and confidence in this mirror work masterpiece.

Take a quick glimpse at her stylish pantsuit attire:

So next time you want to sass up those party work meetings, this is the outfit kind you need to try! With a dash of your own personal touch, it’s all worth it.