[Photos] Malavika Mohanan Shares Throwback Pictures, Recalls Fun And Colorful Memories Of Abu Dhabi

Malavika Mohanan is a talented and outstanding actress in the entertainment industry. She is also an active social media user. Whenever she explores new things, she engages her fans and followers with the latest updates on social media. The actress is also an avid traveler who shares scenic views of gorgeous architecture in the city or country. Recently, Malavika Mohanan shared photos of herself showcasing her thrilling adventure in Abu Dhabi. Take a look at the photos below!

Malavika Mohanan’s Abu Dhabi Adventure-

Taking to her Instagram post, Malavika Mohanan shares throwback memories of herself as she enjoys her trip to Abu Dhabi. The actress opts for a stunning western look for the travel. The outfit features an ivory with green dots print collar, V-neckline, full sleeves, and a straight satin fabric maxi dress, perfect for travel. The actress styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses, minimal makeup, peach matte lips, and accessories with black-shaded sunglasses, a bracelet cuff, a big pink bag, and a slipper.

In the photos, Malavika Mohanan poses in the glamping, which is located in the middle of the Wahiba Desert. In the next picture, Malavika poses at the National Aquarius, which showcases giant fish and also shares a close-up picture of them.

By sharing a photo, Malavika Mohanan wrote, “#throwback to this fun, colorful week.”

From exploring iconic landmarks to an aquarium, her photos reflect her trip’s fun and colorful memories.

