[Photos] Mrunal Thakur is elegance personified in this Victorian style pink corset flared dress

Mrunal Thakur's elegant appearance in a pink V-neck corset flared dress is a classic show to the enduring appeal of this style. Scroll down beneath to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Sep,2023 18:00:08
Corset dresses, with their roots tracing back to the Victorian era, have resurfaced as a captivating fashion trend in recent times. These dresses have transcended time, maintaining their charm while adapting to modern sensibilities. Mrunal Thakur’s elegant appearance in a pink V-neck corset flared dress is a classis show to the enduring appeal of this style.

The corset dress, as the name suggests, incorporates the iconic corset element. This classic undergarment was a hallmark of Victorian fashion, designed to cinch the waist and create a desired hourglass figure. Over the years, this style has evolved, blending the structure and allure of the corset with contemporary aesthetics. Mrunal’s pink corset dress is a perfect example of this fusion, embracing the Victorian silhouette while adding a modern twist.

One of the standout features of Mrunal’s attire is the statement flared sleeves. These sleeves add a touch of drama and flair to the dress, elevating its overall charm. The mid-parted sleek ponytail complements the dress impeccably, creating a harmonious balance between sophistication and fashion-forward style.

To complete her look, Mrunal opted for sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and pink lips. This makeup choice adds a touch of freshness and youthful vibrancy to the Victorian-inspired ensemble, making it suitable for a variety of occasions, from elegant soirées to contemporary red carpet events.

Corset dresses have undoubtedly made a comeback in the fashion world, and it’s no surprise given their timeless appeal. They seamlessly merge the elegance of the Victorian era with the trendy aesthetics of today. This revival has been embraced by fashion enthusiasts worldwide, as these dresses offer a unique combination of structure, style, and femininity. They’re perfect for those who appreciate the classic beauty of the past while embracing the excitement of the present.

How can you style corset outfits

If you’re in the mood for a vintage-inspired appearance, complement your dress with a wide-brimmed hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and kitten heels. Don’t forget to carry a vintage-style purse or clutch to complete the retro look. This style is perfect for retro-themed parties or a nostalgic day out.

Layering is a fantastic way to achieve versatility with your corset dress. Throw on a tailored blazer or a cozy cardigan to create a polished yet comfortable outfit. This option works well for office wear or transitioning seamlessly from daytime activities to nighttime events.

To infuse an edgy twist into your look, combine your corset dress with a leather jacket and ankle boots featuring metallic hardware. Accessorize with studded or chain jewelry and opt for bold, smoky eye makeup. This rebellious style is great for concerts or a night on the town.

For a monochromatic effect, select accessories and shoes in shades of pink that complement your dress. This creates a cohesive and stylish appearance, ideal for events where you want to make a colour statement.

If you’re a fan of minimalism, let the dress shine on its own. Wear it with simple sandals or mules and keep accessories minimal, perhaps a delicate necklace or stud earrings. This look is perfect for showcasing the dress’s inherent elegance and simplicity.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

