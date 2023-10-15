[Photos] Pooja Hegde Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Read Saree, Flaunts Midriff

Pooja Hegde is a well-known name in the industry. With her acting prowess on-screen, she has carved her niche in the business. She has also worked in South cinema and managed to win hearts with her stint. On 13th October, the diva turned 33 years old and celebrated her birthday in Maldives. However, today, her sizzling red saree look is circulating on the internet.

Pooja Hegde’s Red Saree Look

On its Instagram handle, Netflix shared stunning photos of Pooja in a red saree. The diva in this avatar is buzzing on the internet. Celebrating her birth, in the caption, they wrote, “We’re reddy to celebrate because it’s this beauty’s birthday. #Cirkus.”

In the images, Poojs dons a beautiful plain red saree, which she pairs with a plunging neckline sleelves blouse with backless detailing. In this simple avatar, the diva looks gorgeous.

But wait, there is more! She adorns her appearance with the beautiful white stones embellished small earrings and gold bangles. Her hair, styled in soft curls, looks beautiful. She keeps it simple with dewy and minimal makeup. While in the photos, Pooja flaunts her curvaceous midriff, making fans swoon over her glam. With her beautiful smile and style, she is making fans go crazy.

