[Photos] Raashi Khanna wraps up for upcoming film, shares BTS with Vikrant Massey

Raashi Khanna just finished shooting for her latest film, and she poured her heart out on Instagram, giving props to the awesome team. She thanked her co-star Vikrant Massey for being a rock throughout the project and shared some cool behind-the-scenes pics, giving fans a peek into the film’s making.

In a heartfelt post, Khanna opened up about the challenges of getting into her character’s head and the thrill of pushing herself as an actor. She didn’t forget to shout out director Bodhayan Roychaudhury for steering the ship with his vision and also gave a special mention to Vikram Khakhar for having her back.

As this chapter of her film journey comes to a close, Raashi Khanna’s Instagram post is a mix of gratitude, growth, and excitement. Fans are now buzzing with anticipation for #TME, eager to see the magic that unfolded behind those on-set snapshots.

Raashi Khanna has been making waves on the cinematic front with a string of noteworthy performances. Her diverse filmography includes standout roles in movies like “Tholi Prema,” where her on-screen chemistry with Varun Tej garnered praise. The actress showcased her versatility in “Imaikkaa Nodigal,” a Tamil psychological thriller, and she left a lasting impression in the Bollywood hit “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.” Her recent work in Farzi has been garnering immense love from the netizens.