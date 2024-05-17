[Photos] Rakul Preet Singh Looks Regal Beauty in a Red Lehenga Set

Rakul Preet Singh, a fashion icon in her own right, confidently returns with a stunning ensemble. Her style choices, whether a show-stopping outfit for a night out or a red carpet-worthy gown, never fail to inspire. In her most recent appearance, she brings a trendy edge to her look with a red lehenga set. The actress displays her timeless charm in an ethnic ensemble, showcasing her distinctive fashion style as she turns showstopper for the Achana Kochhar. Please take a closer look below.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Red Lehenga Set Appearance-

Rakul Preet Singh was a vision of elegance in her red lehenga outfit. The ensemble, with its deep square neckline, half-sleeved tasseled connected shirt, and high-waisted flared skirt with delicate sparkly embroidery and a ruffled sheer hem, was a testament to her impeccable style. She completed her look with a matching organza dupatta with an embroidered border. The actress exuded grace in her classic ensemble, and we were captivated by her style and beauty.

Rakul’s Glam Appearance-

She complimented her outfit with a middle-parted wavy high ponytail hairstyle that exudes elegance. The understated makeup highlighted her soft pink eyes, while the contour cheekbones and pink glossy lips finished her look. The silver and diamond-encrusted earrings and rings were the focal point of her ensemble. She firmly displays her remarkable features in the photographs while maintaining a nice demeanor. In the last picture, the actress and fashion designer Archana Kochhar is seen in a candid pose.

