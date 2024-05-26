[Photos] Shraddha Kapoor Experiences Mumbai Heat, Captures Carfie Moments With ‘Garmi Max’ Vibes!

Mumbai’s scorching heat has now affected Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The current heat in Mumbai makes it difficult to leave the house. However, work cannot be delayed or postponed. Everyone must fulfill their duties, including Shraddha Kapoor. The actress shared carfie pictures of herself experiencing the scorching heat in Mumbai. Check out the picture below:

Shraddha Kapoor’s Carfie Moment Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the diva posted a selfie picture series of herself while sitting in the car. The actress donned a stunning blue denim fabric with a deep V-neckline, collar, and sleeveless plain outfit. She rounded off her outfit; the actress fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The actress flaunts her no-makeup filter glow with pink cheeks and lips. To complement her outfit, she opted for a gold necklace, a bracelet, heart-shaped earrings, and diamond ear studs paired with black sunglasses.

In the first picture, she took a high-angle picture and showcased her frustrated face. In the second picture, the actress puts her hand on her face and poses for the camera. Lastly, she chose the same posture while looking at the side and posed candidly.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Garmi Max.”

About Stree 2 Film-

Stree 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language comedic horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Its cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film will open in theatres on August 30, 2024.

