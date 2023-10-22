[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat

Vaani Kapoor, the epitome of elegance and style, has graced us with her fashion prowess yet again. This time, she’s stepping out in a stylish beige formal trench coat that’s turning heads and raising eyebrows in all the right ways.

In this chic ensemble, Vaani effortlessly marries sophistication with her signature flair. The beige trench coat exudes a timeless charm, and she makes it look effortlessly stylish. The classic appeal of the trench is undeniable, but it’s Vaani who takes it to a whole new level. With each step she takes, she epitomizes a modern-day fashion icon.

Her wavy long hairdo adds a touch of whimsy to the ensemble, giving her that effortlessly elegant look we all dream of achieving. It’s as if she just stepped off the pages of a high-fashion magazine and into the real world, proving that her style is not just for the runway but for everyday fashionistas too.

See Photos:

Vaani’s makeup is a lesson in less is more. Her minimal nude makeup look highlights her natural beauty and radiates a subtle glow. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most striking beauty lies in simplicity.

But what truly elevates this ensemble to a whole new level is her choice of accessories. A stylish wristwatch on her arm doesn’t just tell the time; it adds a touch of finesse to her entire look. It’s the little details that matter, and Vaani Kapoor knows it all too well.

In this beige trench coat, Vaani Kapoor is not just making a fashion statement; she’s rewriting the style playbook. With every appearance, she reaffirms her status as a trendsetter, leaving us all in awe of her sartorial choices. Vaani Kapoor doesn’t follow trends; she sets them.