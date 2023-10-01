Planning for your big day? Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bridal sarees to inspire

Highlights:

Nayanthara’s red bridal saree had temple-inspired embroidery.

Kajal Aggarwal wore a scarlet saree with floral embroidery.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in a red Banarasi saree.

Are you getting ready for your big wedding day? Well, get excited because we’re about to explore some amazing bridal sarees worn by three famous South Indian actresses: Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! These actresses are not only great on screen but also know how to rock stunning sarees for their weddings. Whether you’re a bride looking for the perfect saree or just someone who loves fashion, we’re going to show you some fantastic bridal saree ideas from these fabulous ladies. Get ready for some bridal saree inspiration!

Nayanthara painted dream in vermillion red custom-made saree

On her wedding day, Nayanthara stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing vermilion red saree designed by Monica Shah. The saree featured exquisite Hoysala temple-inspired embroidery and Goddess Lakshmi motifs on the blouse sleeves. What truly made it unique was the “Fourth Vow” that symbolized the couple’s unity, beautifully personalized with their names. Completing her look with a chic center-parted bun, Nayanthara adorned herself with emerald chokers, a stunning Satlada necklace adorned with diamonds and emeralds, and exquisite jewelry from Goenka India. Her makeup was the epitome of perfection, with rosy cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, a small red bindi, and a touch of nude pink lipstick. Nayanthara was an absolute vision on her special day, radiating elegance and grace.

Kajal Aggarwal: The art of new bride

Kajal Aggarwal made a dazzling entrance as a newlywed, setting hearts aflutter with her first Karva Chauth outfit. She effortlessly donned a scarlet saree crafted from a diaphanous, weightless fabric that danced along her contours. This resplendent saree boasted intricate floral embroidery, a symphony of matching hues, and delicate beadwork that graced its edges. However, the pièce de résistance of her ensemble was undoubtedly the sleeveless halter-style blouse, bedecked with crimson embellishments that echoed the saree’s vibrance.

Aggarwal’s look was elevated to perfection with the addition of Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 earrings, a gleaming diamond wedding ring, the traditional crimson chooda, and exquisite bridal mehandi. In a bid to infuse her appearance with a dash of contemporary flair, youthfulness, and freshness, she effortlessly showcased her shoulders, adding a touch of modern elegance to her timeless charm.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s exquisite red banarasi look

Samantha graced in a resplendent Banarasi saree by Mavuri Silks, adorned in rich shades of red and gold. The saree was impeccably draped, featuring meticulously arranged pleats and a gracefully draped shoulder. It exuded timeless charm with its intricate gold floral motifs woven into the fabric, harmonizing seamlessly with the short-sleeved blouse that boasted an enchanting pattern of golden dots. Samantha’s traditional allure was further accentuated by her choice of accessories. A regal gold waistband cinched the saree, while a profusion of bangles adorned her wrists, enhancing her overall appeal. The pièce de résistance was a gold necklace and earrings that added an extra layer of sophistication to her look, culminating in an exquisite ensemble. Completing her look with a white flower gajra, Samantha radiated sheer elegance and grace.