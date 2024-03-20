Ponytail-Messy: Vijay Deverakonda’s Hairstyle To Rock Occasion

Heartthrob actor Vijay Deverakonda has an impeccable fashion sense and effortlessly embraces a diverse range of hairstyles to rock his overall appearance for every occasion. From sleek and sophisticated looks to stunning styles, he epitomizes versatility. Vijay’s hairdos never fail to make a statement, reflecting his charismatic persona on and off the screen.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Hairstyles Inspo

1) Ponytail

Rock your traditional kurta pajama look with a refreshing hairstyle. If you have long hair, tie it in a cute ponytail and see the magic. You will look like an absolute stunner.

2) Messy Quiffs

Those who love to keep it classy yet funky. Go for this messy quiffs hairstyle. Whether casual or tuxedo, this hairstyle can rule with every look.

3) Funky Spikes

Spike hairstyles can never go wrong. Spread your charm in a clean, combed spikes hairstyle on your formal suit. The structured mustache and beard add an extra dose of sophistication.

4) The Forehead Bangs

The iconic bangs hairstyle is a symbol of rich and dapper guys. The cleaned-combed hairstyle with that one strand of hair on the forehead looks super sexy. Vijay is absolutely stealing hearts with the trench coat and bangs hairstyle.

5) Messy Hairstyle

Keep it messy and look stunning. The clean shave with this messy hairstyle looks dashing, and we can’t take our eyes off Vijay. So, are you taking cues or not?

6) Blonde Color Hairstyle

Blonde hair is trending now, but these messy curls covering Vijay’s face look charming. Love the way the actor rocks his look in every avatar and occasion.

Did you like Vijay Deverakonda’s unique hairstyles? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.