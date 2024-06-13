Pooja Hedge’s Post-Workout No-Makeup Selfie Glow Is Irresistible, Check Now!

Pooja Hegde, a name that resonates with beauty and talent, is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Her outstanding acting ability is matched only by her simplicity and elegant beauty. She looks stunning without makeup, radiating like a star. Her natural beauty is captivating, and we can’t help but admire her gorgeous face. Pooja Hegde surprised everyone with her beautiful appearance on Instagram. Take a look at her photo below-

Pooja Hegde’s Post-Workout Glow-

Pooja Hegde posted a selfie on Instagram as she enjoys her vacation in

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and that shows her post-workout look. The actress gave the photo a million-dollar smile. The diva wears a black broad strappy sleeveless U-neckline plain outfit. She styles her look with a side-parted straight hairstyle. Her cheeks blush with natural brilliance, adding warmth and vitality to her appearance.

Her no-makeup glow selfies highlight her inner beauty and easygoing charm. Her radiant skin and bright eyes genuinely indicate that true beauty comes from inside. In the photo, she captures a picture of herself with a beautiful view of a sea, clean water, blue sky, and greenery in the background.

Pooja Hegde’s Work Front-

Get ready for more Pooja Hegde on the big screen! She will next star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Deva, a Hindi action thriller film by filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, and in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki, opposite Ahan Shetty. Her upcoming projects are sure to keep us all on the edge of our seats.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.