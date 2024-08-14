Pooja Hedge’s Ultra-glam Saree Blouse Designs To Make You Look Sensational

Pooja Hegde is preparing for her comeback on-screen with Deva in 2025. However, for now, the actress entertains her fans through her social media. We noticed her ultra-glam saree blouse designs, including contemporary and traditional styles. Her saree blouse designs blend intricate embroidery pieces, bold cutouts, and striking embellishments to deep necklines and statement sleeves, making them steal-worthy.

Pooja Hegde’s Ultra-glam Saree Blouse Designs

Check out Pooja Hegde’s ultra-glam saree blouse designs from sweetheart neckline to high-neckline halter.

1) Sweetheart Neckline And Dori Saree Blouse Design

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in this fresh green saree. The saree features intricate details and stones embellished around the border. The matching blouse has a sweetheart neckline and is adorned with sequins and stone embellishments. The fitted silhouette perfectly complements her graceful saree, highlighting her timeless style. The actress looks beautiful and elegant with a diamond and motif jhumka and an open hairstyle.

2) Plunging Neckline Bold Backless Saree Blouse Design

Embrace modern elegance like Pooja with this pre-stitched plain red ruffle saree. The actress enhanced her look with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a bold, backless design. The blouse had ruched details for a trendy touch, complementing the modern saree beautifully. She completed her look with stone-studded earrings and wavy curls, exuding a truly pretty vibe.

3) Metallic Boat Neck Simple Saree Blouse Design

Elevate your traditional class like Pooja in this golden silk saree with a metallic finish. The actress adorns her look with a modern and sophisticated option of a boat neck matching blouse design. The blouse has three-fourth sleeves and a high neck from the back side, making it a sleek choice. The actress adds a spark to her metallic shine with a messy hairdo and a golden necklace with green and red emerald details.

4) Simple Dori Saree Blouse Design

Pooja looks mesmerizing in this traditional kanjeevaram silk saree featuring golden embroidery. The actress drapes her look like a typical South Indian girl but adds a statement touch with a simple matching blouse design embellished with sequins and golden thread work. However, the deep neck on the back side with dori detail gives this blouse a sizzling touch. The actress elevates her appearance with a mid-part braided hairstyle decorated with gajra, a heavy modern necklace, earrings, maan tika, and kamar bandh.

5) High-neckline Halter Saree Blouse Design

Pooja looks radiant in her yellow saree with floral threadwork that adds an attractive touch. The saree also features white motif details that add an extra dose of shine. She pairs the saree with a matching high-neckline halter blouse with sleeveless hands, combining timeless elegance with modern allure. Pooja completes her traditional look with soft curls, an open hairstyle, and large golden traditional earrings.