Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde adds daring flair to her hot pink front-open blazer suit, see pics

The blazer, adorned with intricate silver floral buttons, not only exuded elegance but also a touch of whimsy that perfectly encapsulates her unique style. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023 14:45:24
Pooja Hegde adds daring flair to her hot pink front-open blazer suit, see pics 848737

Pooja Hegde has undoubtedly mastered the art of turning heads with her fashion choices, and her recent appearance in a pink avatar was no exception. She effortlessly stole the spotlight in a sheer satin pink blazer suit that seemed to have been sprinkled with stardust. The blazer, adorned with intricate silver floral buttons, not only exuded elegance but also a touch of whimsy that perfectly encapsulates her unique style.

What truly set this look apart was the blazer’s front open feature, which added a dash of daring flair to her ensemble. Pooja Hegde paired the blazer with a matching hot pink trouser, creating a monochromatic masterpiece that was both chic and sophisticated. Her sleek, straight hair cascaded down her shoulders, providing a striking contrast to the playful elements of her outfit.

For the makeup, Pooja Hegde opted for a dewy, radiant look that highlighted her natural beauty. Her makeup was like a canvas that enhanced her features without overshadowing her outfit. But it was her choice of accessories that truly sealed the deal. She adorned her neck with a stunning diamond neckpiece that exuded opulence and class, making us all green with envy.

Have a look-

Pooja Hegde adds daring flair to her hot pink front-open blazer suit, see pics 848732

Pooja Hegde adds daring flair to her hot pink front-open blazer suit, see pics 848733

Pooja Hegde adds daring flair to her hot pink front-open blazer suit, see pics 848734

Pooja Hegde adds daring flair to her hot pink front-open blazer suit, see pics 848735

And let’s not forget those stylish white framed sunglasses from John Jacobs that she effortlessly incorporated into the ensemble. They were not just a fashion statement but also a testament to her impeccable taste in accessories. Pooja Hegde’s fashion sense isn’t just about wearing clothes; it’s about making a statement, expressing individuality, and having fun while doing it. In her pink avatar, she radiated confidence and charm, leaving us all inspired to add a little more flair to our wardrobes. Pooja Hegde, you’ve done it again, and we can’t wait to see what fashion surprises you have in store for us next!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847473
Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics
Pooja Hegde redefines retro in floral cutout co-ords, see pics 847363
Pooja Hegde redefines retro in floral cutout co-ords, see pics
All Pooja's of the Industry to come under one roof. What's brewing? 844285
All Pooja’s of the Industry to come under one roof. What’s brewing?
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports 832364
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports
In Pics: Pooja Hegde spells magic in sunshine yellow six yards 832100
In Pics: Pooja Hegde spells magic in sunshine yellow six yards
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde 831247
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde

Latest Stories

WATCH SRK AND VIJAY SETUPATHI ANSWER SOME FUN QUESTIONS ON JAWAN 848870
Watch SRK And Vijay Setupathi Answer Some Fun Questions On Jawan
Watch Fukra Boys' entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment's upcoming Fukrey 3 848868
Watch Fukra Boys’ entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment’s upcoming Fukrey 3
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor's picture-perfect moment in New York 848866
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor’s picture-perfect moment in New York
BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out 848859
BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out
Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict 848855
SRK’s Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict
Vijay Deverakonda to donate 1 crore from his earnings from his movie Kushi, read 848832
Vijay Deverakonda to donate 1 crore from his earnings from his movie Kushi, read
Read Latest News