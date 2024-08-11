Pooja Hegde Dazzles in Braid Hairstyle and Open Loose Strands On Face Creates a Magic

Pooja Hegde recently completed filming her upcoming action thriller Deva with Shahid Kapoor, and she is working on the next film alongside Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya 44. Her fashion sense is always on point, and her Instagram is proof. Bollywood star Pooja Hegde has once again captivated her fans with a stunning new look. In her latest monochrome snapshot, Pooja showcases a chic and elegant braid hairstyle that has quickly become the talk of the town. The diva’s latest look is sure to impress. Take a look below!

Pooja Hegde’s Hairstyle Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Pooja Hegde flaunts her formal look in a plain white shirt paired with a small black tie. Not only has this captured our attention, but she opted for a monochrome theme that beautifully accentuates her new braided hairstyle and opens loose strands on the face, creating magic and giving a beautiful look. The black-and-white filter adds a timeless touch to the photos, highlighting the intricate details of her hairstyle.

Decoding Braid Hairstyle-

Bollywood sensation Pooja Hegde’s braid is a masterpiece of elegance. It features a sophisticated look, with hand-combed high-braiding braiding techniques with modern flair. It’s neatly woven and styled to perfection. The actress also added soft, curly front long bangs, adding elegance to her overall look.

What truly sets this photoshoot apart is Pooja Hegde’s candid and charismatic expressions. Her genuine smile and effortless charm bring the braid hairstyle to life, making the look even more captivating. Pooja’s natural and engaging expressions in the photos highlight her striking, thoughtful pose; her charisma shines through.

