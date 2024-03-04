Pooja Hegde Dials Up Fashion Glam In Black And White Banarasi Saree

Pooja Hegde is among the Hindi film industry’s most endearing and captivating actress and an entertainer. Pooja Hegde started in the South regional entertainment industry many years ago, and these days, she’s one of the biggest names in B-Town. She is fortunate to have received some amazing offers in the Hindi entertainment industry, so it should be no surprise that we are pleased with what she has accomplished alone. We love everything about her social media presence, which is bang on.

With her gorgeous persona, the always charming Pooja Hegde brings life to the fashion industry. Indulging her passion for traditional attire, a popular actress donning a blue and white saree created a breathtaking style statement during her most recent Instagram appearance. Have a look.

Pooja Hegde’s Gorgeous Banarasi Saree Appearance

The Circus actress looked elegant in a black and white Banarasi saree and uploaded an amazing picture on Instagram. She opted for a dark black strappy, sleeveless, V-neckline, elastic blouse paired with dark navy blue, white floral hand block printed small border with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Shanti Banaras. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied brown shade makeup with black eye Kajal and peach creamy lipstick. She adorned her outfit with a gold and white stone embellished necklace and earrings. She posted a beautiful smile picture and revealed her side saree outfit appearance.

Did you love Pooja Hegde’s Banarasi saree appearance? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.