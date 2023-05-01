Pooja Hegde enjoys 'me time' in Bentota Beach at Sri Lanka, see latest snaps

Pooja Hegde is one of the prettiest and most admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Pooja Hegde started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and today, she’s a force to reckon with in the true sense of the term in B-Town. Pooja is well and truly blessed with some amazing and fantastic offers in the Hindi entertainment industry today and no wonder, we are truly super proud of everything that she does from her end. Her social media game is truly lit and we love every bit of it.

The most appreciated thing about Pooja Hegde has to be the fact that she knows very well how to maintain a nice balance between her professional and personal life. Well, that’s exactly why, immediately after the release of her latest film, she decided to go to Sri Lanka in order to refresh herself. The diva is seen having a blast at the popular Bentota beach in Sri Lanka and well, we are super excited. Check out the beautiful snaps below –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and others and the movie has so far done average business in the box office.