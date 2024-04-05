Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde is a stunning Bollywood diva. In this article, you can find inspiration for hairstyles to rock the saree look. Take cues from the photos below.

Pooja Hegde, the popular Bollywood diva, has an impeccable sense of fashion. She often showcases stunning and diverse hairstyles that inspire many. From elegant updos to playful braids, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress effortlessly pulls off a range of looks. From sleek to sophisticated to bohemian chic, her hairstyles exude charm, making her a trendsetter in the realm of hair fashion. And here’s how she rocks her saree look with her hairstyles.

1) Classic Sleek Bun

Redefine the timeless elegance of a sleek bun styling your simple saree look. The clean, combed mid-part bun allows the outfit to take center stage.

2) Messy Bun

Pooja effortlessly looks gorgeous with the messy bun hairstyle. You can embrace your carefree vibe by styling the saree look with a bun, adding a chic and trendy touch.

3) Loose Waves

Uplift your saree allure by leaving your locks open in a wave hairstyle. The bouncy hairstyle with a trendy, sensuous blouse looks too hot to handle.

4) Side-swept Open Hairstyle

Make a mesmerizing statement with your hairstyle by styling it with a side-swept open hairstyle. The bouncy look on a trendy red saree looks nothing short of wow.

5) Gajra Messy Bun

Add a touch of allure to your golden saree by pairing it with a mid-part messy bun and flying flicks on the cheeks. But the lush white gajra added a mesmerizing touch.

6) A Statement Bun

Spread your classic charm in a simple silk saree, styling it with a mid-part bun adorned with beautiful stitched white Gajra.

7) Braided Ponytail

Not only the bun but also the braids look good with Saree. So opt for this mid-part hairstyle with low ponytail style in braids. The gajra wrapped around the braid look wow.

So, which one are you stealing for your Saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.