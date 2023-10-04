Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her 'Battle Scars'

Pooja Hegde is hurt on her knees after a boxing match. She proudly displays her wounds and calls them Battle Scars. These wounds will only make Pooja stronger. Isn't it?

Pooja Hegde the talented actress who has done well for herself in the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil film industries, is a daring personality who will go all out to achieve her goals in life. Pooja who is known for her portrayals in films Mugamoodi, Most Eligible Bachelor, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava etc, is a wonderful actor, proven for her versatility skills. We know Pooja to be a fashionista, slick and trim in her fashion choices and styling. However, we now see a new side to Pooja Hegde. Pooja’s recent post suggests her passion and love for boxing. Well, where there is no danger, there is no thrill, they say! And rightly said, as Pooja exhibits her wounds, her scars from the battle in her post.

Yes, Pooja tells her fans that she got badly bruised on her knees after her boxing match. The recent post and picture that Pooja has put up on Instagram, shows her bruised knees wherein Pooja reveals that she got hurt during boxing.

She calls them as her ‘Battle Scars’. Rightly said by her, these are scars of bravery and courage, that will only make Pooja up her confidence level and skill to a higher degree.

You can check her bruised and battered knees here in this picture.

Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her 'Battle Scars' 858179

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we wish Pooja a very speedy recovery!! And we appreciate her vigour to strive hard despite her pain!!

