Pooja Hegde Looks Dripping Hot In Ruffle Mini Dress; Check ASAP

Pooja Hegde is busy promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. It is slated to release on Ramzan Eid, 22nd April 2023. The actress actively promotes her film and shares the latest updates on her Instagram account. Yet again, the actress shared new pictures from her latest photoshoot in a red dress. Check out

Pooja Hegde In Red

In the shared pictures, Pooja Hegde aced her fashion in a beautiful bold red mini dress. Her outfit has off-shoulder detailing and ruffled flowers on her shoulders and curves. A pair of gold hoop earrings, winged liner, nude lip colour, and a wavy hairstyle rounded her appearance. At the same time, the classy white stilettos uplifted her glam.

Pooja Hegde flaunted her charismatic looks throughout the photoshoot. At the first click, she posed, holding her glasses. Her cuteness is irresistibly attractive. All the pictures were too hot to handle. The actress captioned her post, “La Vie en Rose..”

Reacting to her new pictures, fans spammed her account. A user said, “Chlo Mangal grah pr chalte h ye gola rhne layak nhi bccha 😂.” “Oh damn thigh queen 😍 we want you for interviews as well as this @hegdepooja,” commented the other. And many dropped emoticons to express their feelings.

Pooja Hegde Bollywood Films

Pooja Hegde has been featured in many Hindi films like Mohenjo Daro, Radhey Shyam, Cirkus, Housefull 4, etc.

