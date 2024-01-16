Pooja Hegde pens heartfelt note for her grandmother “Ajji”

Pooja Hegde recently penned a poignant note, a beautiful tribute to her beloved grandmother, lovingly known as “Ajji,” which she shared on her social media platforms. In the heartfelt post, Pooja painted a vivid picture of the cherished memories she held of her grandmother, illustrating the essence of Ajji’s personality and the lasting impact she had on her life.

According to Pooja, Ajji’s unique love language manifested through her culinary prowess. Ajji, a skilled cook, would generously serve delicious meals to anyone who crossed the threshold of her home, even if it meant sacrificing a portion for herself. This act of selflessness reflected Ajji’s nurturing and giving nature, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in her home.

The actress went on to reminisce about Ajji’s fondness for dressing up. Donning elegant sarees and jewelry, Ajji would meticulously powder her face and don yesterday’s bindi, exuding grace even while engaging in everyday household chores. Pooja highlighted Ajji’s resilience, noting that despite facing physical challenges, she maintained a perpetual smile, embodying a spirit of positivity and strength.

Ajji’s honesty, humor, and jovial nature were also celebrated in Pooja’s tribute. The actress recalled how Ajji could effortlessly roast someone with her candid remarks, adding a light-hearted touch to family interactions. Pooja affectionately remembered her grandmother’s love for desserts and fish, proudly acknowledging the inheritance of this trait within the family, a sweet connection to Ajji’s culinary preferences.

In conclusion, Pooja expressed gratitude to Ajji for raising strong women within the family and thanked her for the enduring love, teachings, and indelible memories. The post resonated not only as a tribute to a beloved family member but also as a reflection on the profound impact that Ajji’s life had on shaping the values and bonds within the Hegde family.