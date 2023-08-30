Pooja Hegde redefines retro in floral cutout co-ords, see pics

Pooja Hegde is absolutely nailing the art of fashion prep, and she’s doing it with flair! In the pictures, she’s all decked up in a super stylish set of abstract printed co-ords. Now, co-ords are like the Batman and Robin of fashion – they just go together perfectly. But here’s the kicker: she’s not just any fashionista; she’s a diva!

Our fashion-forward diva, Pooja, decided to add a dash of boldness to her ensemble. She didn’t opt for your everyday bralette; oh no, she went for a cutout sheer bralette! It’s like she’s saying, “I’m here to turn heads, folks!” And it worked like a charm. But the drama doesn’t stop there. She paired that jaw-dropping bralette with an equally stunning cutout pencil skirt. It’s a bit like a puzzle; you see a piece here, and you see a piece there, but it all comes together to create this amazing fashion masterpiece.

Now, let’s talk retro. Pooja’s not just into fashion; she’s a time traveller. She’s keeping the retro vibes alive and kicking. Her sleek, straight hair is giving us major 70s vibes. And then, there are those yellow-tinted sunglasses. They’re like a burst of sunshine on a cloudy day, adding that perfect vintage touch. And trust me, less is more. Pooja’s minimal makeup lets her natural beauty shine through.

But here’s the real showstopper, the pièce de résistance: her long, golden, unusual long drop earrings. These earrings are like the exclamation mark at the end of a stylish sentence. They’re bold, they’re daring, and they’re saying, “I’m here to make a statement!”

So there you have it, folks. Pooja Hegde isn’t just wearing clothes; she’s making fashion history. With her abstract co-ords, daring bralette, retro vibes, and those stunning earrings, she’s showing us all how it’s done with style and pizzazz. Fashion, take notes!