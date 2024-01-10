Pooja Hegde turns princess in coconut white minimal lehenga set [Photos]

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Pooja Hegde, who basically transformed into a living dream in her recent white lehenga? It is definitely all worthy to say that she’s a vision that can stop traffic. The whole ensemble is like a breath of fresh air – a gorgeous minimal lehenga that’s making heads turn and hearts skip a beat.

Let’s break it down!

Pooja’s rocking this simple yet stunning flared lehenga skirt, paired with a sleeveless choli blouse that’s practically a canvas for some seriously intricate embroidery. It’s like the outfit decided to take a masterclass in elegance. And can we talk about that simple dupatta that’s just adding the perfect touch of grace?

But wait, there’s more! Pooja Hegde didn’t just stop at the outfit. She went for that minimal makeup vibe, proving that sometimes less is more, and her open crown braided hairstyle is giving off major fairy-tale princess vibes. I mean, can we all agree that she’s basically a real-life Disney character at this point?

Check out the photos here:

And if you thought it couldn’t get any better, she sealed the deal with a jaw-dropping choker neckpiece. It’s like the cherry on top of an already fabulous cake. Pooja Hegde didn’t just wear an outfit; she owned it with grace, poise, and a sprinkle of that undeniable star quality. Can we get a round of applause for this fashion masterpiece?