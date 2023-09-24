Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan

Pooja Hegde recently visited Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan. The diva donned a delightful pink bandhani kurta paired with white palazzo pants, exuding grace and charm.

24 Sep,2023 08:20:36
Pooja Hegde, the popular actress, recently visited Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan. The diva, known for her impeccable fashion sense, made a stunning appearance for the occasion. She donned a delightful pink bandhani kurta paired with white palazzo pants, exuding grace and charm. The ensemble was beautifully adorned with gotta pati work, adding intricate detailing to her festive look. A matching pink bandhani dupatta completed her outfit.

Adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble, Pooja wore long golden earrings that gracefully complemented her attire. A small bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch to her look. Pooja shared her experience on Instagram, where she clicked a selfie with Kartik Aaryan against the backdrop of the Ganesh idol.

Pooja was also spotted visiting the GSB Ganpati in Mumbai. The actress graced the occasion in a resplendent tangerine anarkali suit paired with a vibrant pink dupatta. What added to her ethnic charm were the contrast green chandbalis that adorned her ears, completing the traditional ensemble. The actress had also graced designer Manish Malhotra’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in a breathtaking sea-green Paithani saree.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan, too, shared his devotion on social media, posting a photo of himself standing before the Ganpati idol at his home. The puja area was beautifully adorned with lush green plants, vibrant flowers, and delectable sweets. Kartik wore a warm smile as he folded his hands in reverence, symbolizing his deep faith and gratitude.

