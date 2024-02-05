Pooja Hegde’s Monochrome Pictures Make Hearts Skip A Beat, See Now

Pooja Hegde, the stunning Bollywood diva, knows how to make a buzz with their fashion choices. Whether slaying in a satin dress or reviving the timeless saree trend, the actress never fails to carry every look to perfection. However, in her latest appearance, the diva showcases her sizzling avatar in monochromatic white glam. Let’s take a look below.

Pooja Hegde’s Monochrome Look

Wow, wow and wow! Pooja has the talent to carry every look with perfection as she dons a stunning white dress from the shelves of Ritika Marchandani. The outfit features a see-through pattern crafted with small voids all over the dress. The plunging neckline accentuates her collarbones, while the padded sleeves give her royal charm. The cut-out details around the curves define her curvy midriff. With the flowy cape, she gives queen vibes. She is raising the hotness bar with the side thigh-high slit.

Keeping it simple yet attractive, Pooja styles her look with the soft curls hairstyle. The bold black eyeliner enhances her beautiful eyes. The emerald earrings give her a wow look. With the tinted lips, she looks oh-so-breathtaking. In the monochromatic visuals, Pooja unveils her sensual side in the striking poses that have left her fans spellbound. Her hot and glamorous have made several fans’ hearts skip a beat.

