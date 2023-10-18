Pooja Hegde's 'Therapy' Time With Fresh Air, See Chilling Photos

Pooja Hegde is a famous Indian actress known for her performances on screen in Bollywood and South cinema. Besides that, the actress keeps buzzing on the internet with her regular Instagram post. Yet again, the beauty shares a glimpse of her vacation therapy with fresh air. Let’s check out.

Pooja Hegde’s Therapy Session In Maldives

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja dropped some chilling photos from her vacation. She is chilling out on a sunny day on her Maldives trip. The actress sits on a wooden chair on a sunny day under a beautiful wooden tent. With the greenery and fresh weather, she enjoys her morning feel.

Not just that, Pooja flaunts her moody day vibes through her fashion. She wears a sultry black bralette with black and white vintage shirt. With the charcoal black denim shorts, she completes her chilling mood. Her open hairstyle, with the black glasses, serves vacation goals.

In the caption, she recommended everyone to enjoy fresh air therapy as we can see how chill and happy the actress feels with the fresh air breathing. Also, it helps you to glow and shine all day long. “Would highly recommend some fresh air therapy.”

