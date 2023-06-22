ADVERTISEMENT
Priya Bapat Blushes Posing With Hubby Umesh Kamat

Priya Bapat is a popular star in Marathi cinema. She is married to actor Umesh Kamat, and the duo are enjoying their fun time together in the latest pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jun,2023 22:57:56
Priya Bapat is a renowned actress in the Marathi entertainment business. She has constantly grabbed attention with her performance. Her recently released show City Of Dreams season 3 received a crazy response, and that kept her buzzing in the headlines. Apart from that, her adorable pictures with her husband often make her fans go in awe. And yet again, the duo is flaunting a couple goals.

Priya Bapat’s husband, actor Umesh Kamat took to his Instagram profile and shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife. In the shared photo, the duo smiled together in a green place and beautiful sky. The actress was dressed in a white top with a tangerine jumpsuit, while Umesh Kamat donned a different shade of orange shirt and denim. The actor hugged Priya from behind and posed for the photo.

Very romantically, he captioned the post, “My Girl (with red heart and evil eye emoji).” The powerhouse couple tied the knot with each other in October 2011, and it’s been 12 years since their marriage, and they have been together for 16 years. While adorable pictures of the duo often buzz on the internet and make one have a bond and love like them. Doesn’t the couple look cute together and grab the attention of the viewers online?

