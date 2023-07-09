ADVERTISEMENT
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral

Priya Bapat is a famous Marathi actress. The diva in her latest Instagram dump is dancing to Malaika Arora's iconic song chaiyya chaiyya, check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 22:35:05
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral

Marathi mulgi Priya Bapat is a well-known performing artist in the industry. Her acting prowess has earned her huge fandom. The diva loves to have fun sometimes. And her social media account is a buffet of her stunning pictures and videos. The actress, in her late Instagram dump, is dancing on Malaika Arora’s iconic chaiyya chaiyya. Let’s check it out below.

Priya Bapat Dancing On Malaika Arora’s Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya

City Of Dreams actress took to her Instagram and shared a dancing video of herself on Chaiyya Chaiyya. The video started with the diva dancing and mimicking the same step of Malaika Arora in her iconic item number Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil se featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta in key roles.

In the video, Priya Bapat Dances with her two besties, Aksha Pardasany and Shirin Sewani. The trio performed wholeheartedly. In the video, the actress is seen wearing a beautiful white gown with minimal makeup and style. Their syncing steps and the fun vibe were amazing. Also, in the video, she wrote,” All me and my besties need is Bollywood music.” And in her caption, she wrote, “Bollywood patakas Reel idea @shirin_sewani
Ps If you know, pls tell me how to add multiple collaborators in the reel. I could collab with only one friend.”

So did you enjoy watching Priya Bapat’s Chaiyya Chaiyya dance? Please let us know and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

