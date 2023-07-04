ADVERTISEMENT
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics

Priya Bapat is a renowned actress in the industry. She has a unique taste in fashion. Check out her new glam in a colorful outfit, winning hearts in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 19:00:47
City Of Dreams star Priya Bapat is a famous actress in the Marathi entertainment business. She has come a long way in her career over the years. Other than that, the actress is known for her unique taste in fashion. She is not just comfortable carrying ethnic looks but also a stunning and magnetic western look. Her latest Instagram dump in colorful couture is winning hearts.

Priya Bapat Colorful Couture Look

The beautiful star shared new pictures on her Instagram. In the below pictures, she wore a satin digital print colorful dress with puffy sleeves and a butterfly neckline. She looked gorgeous in the beautiful drape. The actress styled herself with an open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, luscious lips, and black strappy heels that uplifted her appearance. The flowy colorful couture looked appealing on Priya, and her simplicity added to her glam.

Throughout the pictures, she looked gorgeous. Her beautiful smile and simplicity grabbed everyone’s attention. She flaunted her back look in the place surrounded by flowers and a dreamy atmosphere. She captioned her post with tangerine, yellow, red, purple, blue, and green hearts.

Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics 823662

Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics 823663

Priya Bapat has worked in films like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhet, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Happy Journey, Time Please, Vazandar, and many others.

Did you like Priya Bapat’s new colorful avatar? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

