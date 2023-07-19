ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priya Bapat Enjoys Filter Brews In Unfiltered Snaps; Check Out

Priya Bapat is one of the renowned actresses in Marathi entertainment. Today the diva is enjoying filter brew in unfiltered pictures in her latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 19:00:10
Priya Bapat Enjoys Filter Brews In Unfiltered Snaps; Check Out 835129

Priya Bapat is a well-known Marathi performing artist in Television and films. With her power-packed performance and on-screen glam, she has become a top choice for the producer. While today she is buzzing due to her personal life. The actress is seen enjoying a filtered brew in the latest pictures.

Priya Bapat’s Unfiltered Snaps

The 36-year-old shared unfiltered snaps in her latest Instagram dump. She wore a comfy and funky denim dress and ditched make-up to look flawless and beautiful in her bare skin. As the monsoon is at its peak time, the actress is enjoying the filtered brew at a traditionally decorated place. She enjoyed sipping the hot coffee in the moody weather.

Priya Bapat, in her caption, wrote, “Coffee time! Cheers to filter brews and good vibes. Filter coffee lovers raise your hand.” Undoubtedly the actress made you crave some hot coffee mug and enjoy the beauty of nature. Her filtered brew and unfiltered snap looked perfect.

Priya Bapat Enjoys Filter Brews In Unfiltered Snaps; Check Out 835127

Priya Bapat Enjoys Filter Brews In Unfiltered Snaps; Check Out 835128

Priya Bapat has worked in many films and TV shows. Her recent release City Of Dreams, created a buzz on the internet after the release of 3rd season. Once again, the actress impressed her fans with her amazing performance on screen. She is also one of the highest paid actress in the Marathi entertainment.

Undoubtedly Priya Bapat’s moody vibe made you crave the same. Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat's Quirkiness; See Photos 832525
Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat’s Quirkiness; See Photos
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral 832221
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora’s Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics 823661
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics
Priya Bapat Blushes Posing With Hubby Umesh Kamat 818820
Priya Bapat Blushes Posing With Hubby Umesh Kamat
Priya Bapat Glowing In Sunkissed Picture In Brown (Unseen Pics) 812464
Priya Bapat Glowing In Sunkissed Picture In Brown (Unseen Pics)
Who Is Priya Bapat's Best Friend? Check Out 811319
Who Is Priya Bapat’s Best Friend? Check Out
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835442
Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer's family think of bringing Neerja into their son's life 835449
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer’s family think of bringing Neerja into their son’s life
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here 835432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev 835382
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3 835399
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit joins the cast of Aarya 3
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director 835374
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director
Read Latest News