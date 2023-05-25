Priya Bapat Gets Moody In Lavender Dress; Fan Says 'Intezaar Nahi Hota'

Priya Bapat is a famous Marathi beauty. She has won hearts with her onscreen conduct. In the latest Instagram pictures, the diva is stealing hearts. Let's check out

Marathi mulgi Priya Bapat is actively promoting her upcoming show City Of Dreams, part 3. And yet again, the diva shared her promotional look anticipating the release. Read more to know.

In the latest Instagram pictures of Priya, the diva looked gorgeous in her simplicity. She donned a lavender, pink, and other colour lace blouse paired with a matching high waist satin skirt with fringy edges. The lengthy statement earrings, smokey eye makeup, blush cheeks, peach lips, and hairstyle rounded her appearance. Her high heel stilettos uplifted her look.

And in the caption, she wrote, “Mood 💜#cityofdreams3 TOMORROW.” The actress revealed that the third season will be out tomorrow. Reacting to the gorgeous pictures, a fan said, “Priya ji priyaa ji ❤️ bs intezaar nahi hota aapko city of dreams me dekhne kaa @priyabapat.” “Pink+lavendor makes u look more pretty Priya didi😍,” the other praised her beauty. The third anticipated the release, “Awaiting for the dreams… One more day to go… Your action is reason to watch.”

City Of Dreams Season 3

It is a web show that was first released in May 2019, and the second part was released in 2021. The actress is coming back to impress the audience with season 3. And as per the reports, the third season of the show will venture into the intricate network of politics and everything related to Gaikwads.

Are you excited for the release? Follow IWMBuzz.com.