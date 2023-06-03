ADVERTISEMENT
Priya Bapat Glowing In Sunkissed Picture In Brown (Unseen Pics)

The gorgeous Marathi diva Priya Bapat has impeccable fashion. In the latest pictures, the diva looked captivating in the sunkissed glow; check out the pics below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jun,2023 22:25:40
One of the best and most renowned performing artists in the Marathi entertainment industry has come a long way in her career. She has impressed the audience with her top-notch acting skills. Apart from that, the diva is known for her impeccable fashion sense. And yet again, in the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is glowing like a princess in sunkissed pictures. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram photo dump, the actress donned a stylish brown full sleeves dress that suited her personality. In contrast, she styled her appearance with the mid-part wavy open hairstyle. Her beautiful bold eye makeup blushed edgy cheeks, and nude lips elevated her look. The gold ornaments added to her stunning looks.

In the first click, the diva posed looking into the camera, and her serious expression made the picture look perfect. While the next click shows her charisma, highlighting her beautiful eyes and that gaze in the camera. She captioned the post, “My fav close-ups.” Undoubtedly these close-up shots are beautiful and charismatic.

Priya Bapat is enjoying the success of her latest City Of Dreams season 3 release. Earlier, the actress was busy with promotions for the upcoming show. Apart from that, her style and statement have constantly attracted the audience’s interest. She has 1.9 million followers on her account.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

