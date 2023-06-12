Priyanka Chopra gets injured, shares picture of her bruised knees

Oh no, looks like our beloved Priyanka Chopra has had a little tumble! The gorgeous actress took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, revealing her battle-worn knees covered in first aid and a trusty bandaid. With her signature wit, she captioned the photo, “these knees have been through a lot over time.”

Ouch! It’s not every day we get a glimpse of our favorite stars’ boo-boos, but leave it to Priyanka to keep it real and relatable. We can only imagine the adventures and stunts those knees have endured throughout her illustrious career.

Priyanka Chopra earlier also shared about her injuries while shooting for Citadel. She shared several on set pictures on her Instagram, showing the world how testing, it is always for the actors who spend hours at shooting and risk their life to give their best so that we can cherish watching the movie on the screen.

Coming back to her recent picture that she shared on her Instagram stories, we can see her wearing a black co-Ord set. She completed the look with her casual hairbun and minimal makeover. She clicked the mirror selfie facing her back to the mirror.

