Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out

Dharma Productions, the ultimate wizard of Bollywood, has bestowed upon us a magical parade of unforgettable characters to brighten our days. Brace yourself for a whimsical ride as we dive into the realms of iconic personalities, from the fabulous Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the dazzling diva Shanaya in Student of the Year, the peppy Neha in Dostana, and the spirited Mridula in Student of the Year 2.

Let’s kick off with the fabulous Poo, played by the enchanting Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Poo is like a dazzling supernova in the cinematic galaxy, radiating confidence and oozing sassiness. With her impeccable fashion sense and a knack for unforgettable one-liners, Poo became a bona fide icon. Remember her iconic retort, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago” (No one has the right to look this beautiful)? Poo taught us that life is too short to be anything but fabulous, darling!

Then comes, Shanaya Singhania, brought to life by the charismatic Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year. Shanaya is the quintessential high-school queen bee, with a wardrobe to die for and a charm that sweeps everyone off their feet. She effortlessly twirls her way into our hearts, teaching us that being true to ourselves is the real fashion statement. Shanaya, you’re an A++ in our style book!

Moving on to the uproariously fun Neha Melwani, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dostana. Neha is a firecracker of energy, lighting up the screen with her infectious laughter and vibrant persona. With her irresistible charisma, she turns every situation into a joyride. Neha reminds us that friendships are meant to be cherished and that life is too short for anything but laughter and love. Neha, you’ve got us in stitches and smiling from ear to ear!

Lastly, we meet the spirited whirlwind of dance, Mridula Chawla, or the mesmerizing Mia, played by the delightful Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. Mia proves that dreams are worth chasing, and with a sprinkle of determination, we can pirouette our way to success!

Looking at these monumental four characters, we definitely can agree that why Dharma Productions have hailed these characters together, mentioning that they have the same energy.