Priyanka Chopra in pigtails and Giambattista Valli Couture leaves husband Nick Jonas all love-eyed, check out

Priyanka Chopra continues to leave an indelible mark on the international stage, becoming a source of immense pride for her homeland. Recently, Chopra graced the city of Rome

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 21:09:10
Priyanka Chopra continues to leave an indelible mark on the international stage, becoming a source of immense pride for her homeland. Recently, Chopra graced the city of Rome, gracing the opening of the illustrious Bulgari Hotel, exuding grace and charm in a captivating white ensemble.

With her impeccable fashion sense and fearless attitude towards experimentation, she has firmly established herself as a bona fide global fashion icon. During the grand affair, Chopra was joined by Zendaya, the popular Spider-Man actress, who herself made a bold statement in a dazzling pantsuit. The two talented actresses were previously seen together at the Bulgari party, showcasing their camaraderie and further fueling excitement among their fans.

Priyanka’s bold look in white

The actress made a stunning choice in her attire, donning a mesmerizing gown designed by Giambattista Valli Couture. The gown was truly captivating, with its daringly low V neckline and extravagant full sleeves adorned with elegant long feathers. The flared bottom of the gown featured a high slit, revealing just the right amount of leg, and a trailing train that conjured images of a wealthy aristocrat gracefully gliding through opulent marble hallways. To perfectly complement her ensemble, Priyanka added a touch of whimsy with a one-of-a-kind necklace in a rich dark green hue. The necklace boasted multiple layers of green beads and a remarkable pendant intricately detailed in white and green, highlighted by a striking silver circle at its center. Together, this ensemble was a masterpiece that exuded glamour, drama, and an air of aristocratic splendor.

Check out her pictures-

Taking note, Peecee’s beau Nick Jonas got all love-eyed with her look in the showdown and dropped a couple of love eye emojis in the comments

 

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

