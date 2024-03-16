Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie To Alia Bhatt-Raha Kapoor: Cutest Mother-daughter Duo Of B-town

Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and others have experienced motherhood, welcoming their first child, a baby girl. And so there are new mother-daughter pairs in town. Today, we share the list of the cutest ones. Check out below.

1) Priyanka Chopra

The Desi girl welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Nick Jonas through surrogacy on 15 January 2022. It’s been two years, and we often see glimpses of Priyanka with Malti and Nick enjoying family time. However, today, the Quantico actress snapped at Mumbai airport, returning to Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie. Dressed in a black co-ord set and a hat, Priyanka looked cool while Malti Marie looked cute in a green checked ensemble, serving mother-daughter goals.

2) Bipasha Basu

Bipasha and Karan were blessed with a baby girl on 12 November 2022, and they named her Devi. Last year, the actress revealed Devi’s face on social media, and since then, she has been treating fans with her adorable glimpses. And this cute picture of Bipasha and Devi twinning in sunglasses serves mother-daughter goals.

3) Alia Bhatt

The talk of the town, Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha was born on 6 November 2022. Since Christmas 2023, she has been buzzing with her Angelica appearance. Undoubtedly, it is ‘like mother like daughter,’ twinning in the printed ensemble. One can’t take eyes off them.

Which mother-daughter is your favorite? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.