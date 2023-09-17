Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna, and Kriti Sanon prove that winter style isn't just about staying warm; it's about making a statement with vibrant sweaters and confident flair. Embrace the season with their guidebook to cozy-chic fashion!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Sep,2023 16:20:53
Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852537

Winter fashion for women just got a whole lot cozier, thanks to the style guidebook by none other than Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna, and Kriti Sanon. These leading ladies are showing us how to rock quintessential sweaters with an extra dash of glam.

Priyanka Chopra – The ice queen boss

Priyanka Chopra means business when it comes to winter fashion. She’s a vision in an ice blue sweater paired with matching trousers and boots. But she doesn’t stop there; she tops it all off with a stylish ivory winter coat. With this ensemble, Priyanka embodies the essence of a fashion-forward boss who conquers winter with grace and power.

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852544

Raashi Khanna – The cherry red chic

Raashi Khanna turns up the heat in winter with a cherry red knitted sweater that’s as bright as her smile. Bathed in sunlight, she exudes poise and confidence, making us all want to embrace the cold in style. With long blonde locks, bold dewy eyes, and those striking red lips, she proves that winter can be sizzling hot.

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852538

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852539

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852540

Kriti Sanon – The tangerine temptress

Kriti Sanon is an absolute vision in her tangerine hued knitted sweater pullover. She effortlessly marries comfort with style, letting her long wavy locks flow. Her soft, dewy eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips add a touch of elegance. And to top it all off, she throws in a stylish neckpiece, turning a simple sweater into a fashion statement.

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852541

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852542

Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852543

So, ladies, take notes from these fashion icons. Whether it’s the vibrant cherry red, the tempting tangerine, or the elegant ice blue, these sweaters aren’t just for keeping you warm; they’re a statement of style and confidence in the chilly season.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

