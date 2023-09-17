Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women

Winter fashion for women just got a whole lot cozier, thanks to the style guidebook by none other than Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna, and Kriti Sanon. These leading ladies are showing us how to rock quintessential sweaters with an extra dash of glam.

Priyanka Chopra – The ice queen boss

Priyanka Chopra means business when it comes to winter fashion. She’s a vision in an ice blue sweater paired with matching trousers and boots. But she doesn’t stop there; she tops it all off with a stylish ivory winter coat. With this ensemble, Priyanka embodies the essence of a fashion-forward boss who conquers winter with grace and power.

Raashi Khanna – The cherry red chic

Raashi Khanna turns up the heat in winter with a cherry red knitted sweater that’s as bright as her smile. Bathed in sunlight, she exudes poise and confidence, making us all want to embrace the cold in style. With long blonde locks, bold dewy eyes, and those striking red lips, she proves that winter can be sizzling hot.

Kriti Sanon – The tangerine temptress

Kriti Sanon is an absolute vision in her tangerine hued knitted sweater pullover. She effortlessly marries comfort with style, letting her long wavy locks flow. Her soft, dewy eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips add a touch of elegance. And to top it all off, she throws in a stylish neckpiece, turning a simple sweater into a fashion statement.

So, ladies, take notes from these fashion icons. Whether it’s the vibrant cherry red, the tempting tangerine, or the elegant ice blue, these sweaters aren’t just for keeping you warm; they’re a statement of style and confidence in the chilly season.