Pushpa 2 Fever: Hansika Motwani Dances To ‘The Couple Song,’ Rashmika Mandanna And Allu Arjun React

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Since the film’s announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. However, to treat the fans, the makers of the film recently released the second single, ‘The Couple Song,’ which is going viral on the internet. Fans are recreating the dance step from the song where Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun dance together. Getting high on Pushpa 2 fever, now South beauty Hansika Motwani is dancing to the new song ‘The Couple Song,’ which prompted the lead actors to react.

Hansika Motwani dropped a video recreating the dance scene from ‘The Couple Song.’ In the video, the actress perfectly copies the steps from the original song and enthusiastically dances with others in the background. For this special dance video, the actress dressed in traditional South attire. Hansika wore a yellow-golden silk lehenga skirt with a grey blouse and an off-white dupatta. With a mid-part hairstyle, golden jewelry, and traditional makeup, the actress looked oh-so-beautiful.

Sharing this video on her Instagram story, Hansika tagged the lead actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Witnessing her energy and enthusiasm recreating this dance step, Rashmika wrote, “Omgggg! Tooooo cute you are (with red hearts and smiling emojis).” On the other hand, Allu Arjun, adoring the actress, wrote, “Hansu Thank you (with black hearts).”