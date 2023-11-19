Raashi Khanna Channels Her Inner Beauty In Olive Green Corset Dress, See Photos

The gorgeous South actress Raashi Khanna makes a comeback in fashion with her mesmerizing appearance in the latest photoshoot. Known for her top-notch outfit choices, the Farzi actress never fails to make heads turn with her style wherever she goes. Today, she makes a statement appearance in an olive green corset dress. Let’s decode her stunning appearance.

Raashi Khanna Channeling Inner Beauty In Olive Green Dress

Raashi Khanna loves fashion and always makes a statement appearance that would instantly steal our attention. Adding to the list is last night’s look in an olive green dress. The actress opts for an olive green dress from Roology, the clothing brand. The high neck corset bodice with the cut-out around the burst looks stylish, while the fitting bodice defines her curves. The full-sleeved hand adds an extra dose of sophistication. Followed by the pleated front slit skirt gives her look a sense of sensuality.

What comes as a game changer is the gold accessories that give her a touch of sparkle. She adorns her ears with gold stud earrings. In contrast, the asymmetrical gold bangles add a touch of statement style. Raashi has the knack for striking a balance between elegance and style as she channels her beauty with an open hairstyle, smokey black eyes, shiny, dewy cheeks, and nude lips.

Did you like Raashi Khanna’s inner beauty in the olive green dress? Comment down your opinion in the comments box below.