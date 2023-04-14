Raashi Khanna is a superstar actress in South cinema. She has an impeccable fashion sense which always keeps her fashion on point. And after going through her Instagram account, we found that the actress is quite fond of the beautiful girly shade of pink. To be honest, Raashi Khanna simply slays her every look, but it’s different with pink. She exudes glamour even with a minimalistic look.

1) Ruched Bodycon Dress

The beautiful Raashi Khanna donned a pink lace-ruched bodycon dress. And she styled herself without any accessories but rosy makeup and a wavy beach hairdo. She painted the city pink with her pinkish look.



2) Satin Show

Thiruchitrambalam fame Raashi Khanna exudes a glamorous glow in a pink satin dress with ruffle detailing. A heavy gold necklace piece paired with dewy makeup rounded her appearance. Her striking pictures grabbed attention. The stunning look screams attention.



3) See-Through Saree

Whether traditional or Western, Raashi Khanna never misses a chance to choose pink. The diva wore a beautiful baby pink see-through saree and a matching v-blouse. Rounded her charismatic look with a gold diamond choker and floral bun.

4) Glamorous In Pink

Raashi Khanna styled herself in a dark pink off-shoulder floor-sweeping gown for an award function in town. Her minimalistic makeup with smokey eyes, nude lips, and loose curls rounded her look.

Which pink look of Raashi Khanna did you like the most?