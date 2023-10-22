Raashi Khanna's Festive Collection Are Perfect For Everyday Glam. Take Cues

Raashi Khanna is a well-known name in the South industry. With her acting skills, she has carved her niche in the Hindi business with Farzi. However, this time, her fashion keeps her in the top buzz. Let’s check out her festive comfort collection, which can also be your everyday glam.

Raashi Khanna In Green Anarkali Suit

The gorgeous girl Raashi shows her charming personality in the beautiful dark green anarkali kurta with attractive gold prints; she pairs this drape with the matching churidar, and the matching dupatta complements her appearance. With the minimalistic makeup, it looks perfect for everyday use looks.

Raashi Khanna’s Kurta Set

In the beautiful long blue jacket with gold prints, look stylish. Contrasting with a long pink kurta completes her glam. The pink churidar looks classy. She gives her appearance a refreshing touch with minimal makeup and accessories.

Raashi Khanna’s Floral Dress Glam

Give this festive occasion a contemporary twist in the beautiful pink floral mini dress like Raashi Khanna. The diva looks stunning in the floral dress. She elevates her simplicity with the silver hoop earrings and minimal makeup.

All three outfit, Raashi Khanna dons looks beautiful in her. Well, it’s not just a perfect festive pick, but the comfort of the outfit is such that you can include it in your everyday collection.

Did you like Raashi Khanna’s festive collection? Please let us know in the comments box below.